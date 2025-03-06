NewsNation/World

Trudeau expects a trade war between Canada and the US for the 'foreseeable future'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Adrian Wyld

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he expects Canada and the U.S. to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future after having what he called a colorful but constructive call with U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

Trudeau said the two sides discussed tariffs, and that they are “actively engaged in ongoing conversations in trying to make sure these tariffs don’t overly harm” certain sectors and workers.

He also reiterated that “ we will not be backing down from our response tariffs until such a time as the unjustified American tariffs are Canadian goods are lifted.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Today's weather outlook ... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday

Sachem school stays open ... Newsday investigation: Suffolk CPS ... Judge to rule on track star's lawsuit ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Today's weather outlook ... What's up on LI Credit: Newsday

Sachem school stays open ... Newsday investigation: Suffolk CPS ... Judge to rule on track star's lawsuit ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME