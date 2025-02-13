NewsNation/World

US aircraft carrier collides with merchant ship near Egypt, but no injuries reported

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is moored near Split,...

Aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is moored near Split, Croatia, Feb. 14, 2022. Credit: AP/Darko Bandic

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was involved in a collision at sea with a merchant vessel near Port Said, Egypt, the Navy said Thursday.

The collision occurred late Wednesday while both ships were moving. It did not result in flooding or injuries aboard the carrier, and there was no damage to the ship's propulsion systems, the Navy said in a statement.

None of the crew on the merchant ship, the Besiktas-M, were injured either, according to a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details that had not yet been made public.

The Truman, which is based in Norfolk, Virginia, deployed in September to the Mediterranean and the Middle East. It had just completed a port call in Souda Bay, Greece.

