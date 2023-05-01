NewsNation/World

CNN says Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority...

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

By The Associated Press

CNN said Monday that former President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall forum next week in New Hampshire.

The event will be held May 10 at St. Anselm College. Trump will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and voters who plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary, the network said.

“CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate. There was no immediate word on when the event will be broadcast.

While president, Trump made CNN one of his favorite targets for criticism. Scheduling the event for CNN indicates that he's trying to reach beyond Republican voters; he's done interviews on Fox News over the past several weeks.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung declined to comment on the announcement.

