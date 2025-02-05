NewsNation/World

FBI agents who 'simply followed orders' in Jan. 6 probes won't be fired, a Justice official says



The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department of Justice, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Mark Schiefelbein

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — FBI agents “who simply followed orders and carried out their duties in an ethical manner” while investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are not at risk of being fired, a top Justice Department official said in a memo to the bureau workforce obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

But the memo from acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove also provides no reassurances for any agents found to have “acted with corrupt or partisan intent.”

Thousands of FBI employees who participated in investigations related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol have been asked to complete in-depth questionnaires about their involvement in the inquiries as the Trump administration Justice Department weighed disciplinary actions.

