Donald Trump vows to help 'troubled' Hollywood with Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone

NEW YORK — Donald Trump wants to make Hollywood “bigger, better and stronger” and has cast Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone as stars of what he is calling his “Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.”

On Wednesday, the President-elect announced on his social media site that the three actors would be his eyes and ears to the moviemaking town.

“It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!” he wrote on Truth Social.

He also called the trio special envoys. Special ambassadors and envoys are typically chosen to respond to troubled hot spots like the Middle East, not California.

U.S. film and television production has been hampered in recent years, with setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood guild strikes of 2023 and, in the past week, the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Overall production in the U.S. was down 26% from 2021, according to data from ProdPro.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the greater Los Angeles area, productions were down 5.6% from 2023 according to FilmLA, the lowest since 2020. This past October, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed expanding California’s Film & Television Tax Credit program to $750 million annually (up from $330 million). Other U.S. cities like Atlanta, New York, Chicago and San Francisco have used tax incentives to lure film and TV productions to their cities. Actor Mark Wahlberg is even making plans for a Las Vegas production hub.

It’s unclear what exactly Gibson, Voight and Stallone will be doing in this effort to bring productions back to the U.S. Their representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jon Voight, a cast member in "Reagan," poses at the premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on Aug. 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Chris Pizzello

Trump’s decision to select the actors as his chosen “ambassadors” underscores his preoccupations with the 80s and 90s, when he was a rising tabloid star in New York, and Gibson and Stallone were among the biggest movie stars in the world.

Stallone is a frequent guest at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and introduced him at a gala in November shortly after the election.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like,” Stallone told the crowd. “Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!”

The decision also reflects Trump’s willingness to overlook his supporters’ most controversial statements.

President-elect Donald Trump greets actor Sylvester Stallone during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Gibson’s reputation has been altered in Hollywood since 2006, he went on an antisemitic rant while being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. But he’s also continued to work in mainstream movies and directed the upcoming Wahlberg thriller “Flight Risk.”

Voight is a longtime Trump supporter who has called Trump the greatest president since Lincoln.