President Donald Trump appeals his New York hush money conviction

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has appealed his New York hush money conviction, seeking to erase the verdict that made him the first person with a criminal record to win the office.

Trump’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Wednesday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn his conviction last May on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The case involved an alleged scheme to hide a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 Republican campaign and was the only one of his criminal cases to go to trial.