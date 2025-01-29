NewsNation/World

President Donald Trump appeals his New York hush money conviction

President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One...

President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Rod Lamkey

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has appealed his New York hush money conviction, seeking to erase the verdict that made him the first person with a criminal record to win the office.

Trump’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Wednesday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn his conviction last May on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The case involved an alleged scheme to hide a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 Republican campaign and was the only one of his criminal cases to go to trial.

