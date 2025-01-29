President Donald Trump appeals his New York hush money conviction
President Donald Trump has appealed his New York hush money conviction, seeking to erase the verdict that made him the first person with a criminal record to win the office.
Trump’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Wednesday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn his conviction last May on 34 counts of falsifying business records.
The case involved an alleged scheme to hide a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 Republican campaign and was the only one of his criminal cases to go to trial.
