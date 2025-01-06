NewsNation/World

Trump's lawyers ask judge to halt Friday's hush money case sentencing while they appeal to block it

Former President Donald Trump waits for the start of proceedings...

Former President Donald Trump waits for the start of proceedings in Manhattan criminal court, April 23, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Yuki Iwamura

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump asked a judge Monday to halt this week’s sentencing in his hush money case while they appeal a ruling upholding the verdict.

Trump’s lawyers said they plan to ask a state appeals court to reverse Judge Juan M. Merchan decision last week, which set the case for sentencing on Friday.

Merchan rejected Trump’s bid to throw out the verdict and dismiss the indictment in light of his impending return to the White House. Trump’s lawyers argued that their appeal should trigger what’s known as an automatic stay, or pause, in the proceedings.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Officer injured in Hauppauge crash ... Levittown fatal accident ... Three Kings Day celebration Credit: Newsday

Snow on the way ... Nassau lowers flags for Carter ... Election certification ... LI tattoo artist paints wrestlers' portraits

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Officer injured in Hauppauge crash ... Levittown fatal accident ... Three Kings Day celebration Credit: Newsday

Snow on the way ... Nassau lowers flags for Carter ... Election certification ... LI tattoo artist paints wrestlers' portraits

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME