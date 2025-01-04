Trump's sentencing is set for Jan. 10. Here's what could happen next

NEW YORK — Faced with the never-before-seen dilemma of how, when or even whether to sentence a former and future U.S. president, the judge in President-elect Donald Trump 's hush money case made a dramatic decision that could nevertheless bring the case to a muted end.

In a ruling Friday, Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan scheduled the sentencing for 10 days before Trump's inauguration — but the judge indicated that he's leaning toward a sentence that would amount to just closing the case without any real punishment. He said Trump could attend the Jan. 10 proceeding remotely because of his transition duties.

Still, that would leave Trump headed back to the White House with a felony conviction.

Will it come to that? Trump wants the conviction thrown out and the case dismissed, and communications director Steven Cheung said the president-elect will “keep fighting.” But it's tough to predict just what will unfold in this unprecedented, unpredictable case. Here are some key questions and what we know about the answers:

Remind me: Why is Trump awaiting sentencing?

Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts of falsifying his business' records. They pertained to a $130,000 payment, made through his former personal lawyer in 2016, to keep porn actor Stormy Daniels from publicizing her story of having had sex with Trump a decade earlier. He denies her claim and says he's done nothing wrong.

Trump's sentencing was initially set for July 11. But at his lawyers' request, the proceeding was postponed twice, eventually landing on a date in late November, after the presidential election. Then Trump won, and Merchan put everything on hold to consider what to do.

What did the judge just order?

Merchan denied Trump's request to toss out the conviction and the entire case. The judge ordered Trump to appear — virtually or in person, as he chooses — for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10.

Judge Juan M. Merchan sits for a portrait in his chambers in New York, March 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

What will Trump's sentence be?

That won't be final until the judge pronounces it, and he noted that by law, he has to give prosecutors and Trump an opportunity to weigh in. The charges carry potential penalties ranging from a fine or probation to up to four years in prison.

But the judge wrote that “the most viable option" appears to be what's called an unconditional discharge. It wraps up a case without imprisonment, a fine or probation. But an unconditional discharge leaves a defendant's conviction on the books.

And by law, every person convicted of a felony in New York must provide a DNA sample for the state’s crime databank, even in cases of an unconditional discharge.

Can Trump appeal to stop the sentencing from happening?

It's murky. Appealing a conviction or sentence is one thing, but the ins and outs of challenging other types of decisions during a case are complicated.

Former Manhattan Judge Diane Kiesel said that under New York law, Friday's ruling can't be appealed, but that “doesn’t mean he’s not going to try."

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers have been trying to get a federal court to take control of the case. Prosecutors are due to file a response with the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals by Jan. 13, three days after Trump now is to be sentenced.

The defense also has suggested it would seek the U.S. Supreme Court’s intervention if Merchan didn’t throw out the case. In a Nov. 25 letter to the judge, Trump’s attorneys contended that the U.S. Constitution permits an appeal to the high court because the defense is making arguments about presidential immunity.

Much of their argument concerns the Supreme Court's July ruling on that topic, which afforded considerable legal protections to presidents. Trump's attorneys might try to convince the Supreme Court that it needs to follow up by getting involved now in the hush money case.

A Trump spokesperson said no decision had been made on whether to challenge Merchan’s ruling.

What do prosecutors say about all this?

They declined to comment on Merchan's ruling. They had previously encouraged him to uphold the verdict and offered options such as delaying sentencing until Trump left office, promising no jail time, or closing the case by noting he was convicted but never sentenced because of presidential immunity. Merchan said he found those ideas untenable.

Can Trump appeal his conviction?

Yes. But by law, he can't do that until he's sentenced.

Could Trump pardon himself once he's president?

Not in this case. Presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes. Trump was convicted in a New York state court.