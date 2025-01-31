NewsNation/World

Senior Trump official travels to Venezuela for talks on migrants

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A senior Trump administration official has traveled to Venezuela to urge Nicolas Maduro’s government to take back deported migrants who’ve committed crimes in the U.S. and release a handful of Americans imprisoned, a U.S. official said Friday.

The visit by Richard Grenell, who U.S. President Donald Trump appointed as an envoy for special missions, may come as a surprise to some Venezuelans who hoped that Trump would continue the “maximum pressure” campaign he pursued against the authoritarian Venezuelan leader during his first term.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, Trump’s special envoy to Latin America, confirmed Grenell’s visit to Caracas in a conference call with journalists on Friday.

He said Grenell, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence during the first Trump administration, was in Venezuela on a “very specific mission” that in no way detracts from the Trump administration’s goal of restoring democracy in the South American nation.

