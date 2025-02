The Latest: Budget director confirmation to ramp up Project 2025 vision

The Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm a chief architect of Project 2025 as director of the Office of Management and Budget on Thursday, despite round-the-clock speeches by Democrats who lack the votes to stop it. Russ Vought is working closely with Elon Musk to vastly reduce the size and capacity of the federal government, the nation's largest employer.

While Vought awaits confirmation, Musk has orchestrated an unprecedented financial incentive for people to leave their government jobs, promising several months of pay in return for their resignation. More than 2 million workers face a deadline of 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday to decide if they should leave.

Shockwaves continue from Trump's proposal to take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip and redevelop it without its 2.3 million Palestinians. The idea has been roundly rejected by the Palestinians and U.S. allies across the Middle East with the exception of Israel, which said it has begun preparations to move them out by land, sea and air. Human Rights Watch and other groups say it would amount to “ethnic cleansing,” the forced removal of an entire population through violence.

Here's the latest:

Democrats and unions warn that federal workers could be stiffed

Democrats said workers shouldn’t accept the deferred resignation program because it wasn’t authorized by Congress, raising the risk they won’t get paid. Unions have sued to stop Trump’s plans, and a judge will consider whether to block the buyout offer at a hearing Thursday afternoon in Boston.

“It’s a scam and not a buyout,” said Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees. “If it was me, I wouldn’t do it.”

An employee at the Department of Education who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation said the administration appears desperate to get people to sign, but there are too many red flags, such as a clause waiving the right to sue if the government fails to honor its side of the deal.

By Chris Megerian, Collin Binkley and Byron Tau.

This second Trump administration has already clashed with religious leaders

Rev. Mariann Budde leads the national prayer service attended by President Donald Trump at the Washington National Cathedral, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

When the Rev. Mariann Budde called for Trump to show mercy to Americans scared about his second term in office, the president retorted online that she was “not very good at her job” and owed the public an apology. Catholic Vice President JD Vance has jabbed at top US leaders of his own church over immigration issues.

Many clergy across the country are worried about the removal of churches from the sensitive-areas list. And religious refugee resettlement groups are among those that were left scrambling after federal aid was cut off.

Trump: ‘Let’s bring religion back’

During the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said his relationship with religion had “changed” after a pair of failed assassination attempts last year, as he advocated for Americans to “bring God back into our lives.”

“I really believe you can’t be happy without religion, without that belief,” Trump said. “Let’s bring religion back. Let’s bring God back into our lives.”

Trump reflected on having a bullet coming within a hair’s breadth of killing him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, telling lawmakers and attendees, “It changed something in me, I feel.”

President Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. . (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“I feel even stronger,” he continued. “I believed in God, but I feel, I feel much more strongly about it. Something happened.”

The president, who’s a nondenominational Christian, called religious liberty “part of the bedrock of American life” and called for protecting it with “absolute devotion.”

Trump’s team tried to walk back his Gaza comments. He’s still commenting

Trump said Palestinians would be “resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region.”

He added that the U.S. would work “with great development teams from all over the World,” and “slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth.”

Trump reasserted his commitment to his Gaza plan the day after his top diplomat and his chief spokesperson walked back that the president is advocating for the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, after American allies and even Republican lawmakers rejected the U.S. taking “ownership” of the territory.

Senate Democrats lack the votes to stop budget director confirmation

The Republican-led Senate is expected to confirm a chief architect of Project 2025 as director of the Office of Management and Budget on Thursday.

Senate Democrats vowed to give around-the-clock speeches to protest Trump’s nomination of Russ Vought to the influential position, and all 47 said they would vote against him. But as the minority party in the Senate, that’s not enough to stop his confirmation.

Vought also is influential in the effort to broadly dismantle the federal government, led by Elon Musk’s DOGE team.

The history of the National Prayer Breakfast

Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first president to attend the prayer breakfast, in February 1953, and every president since has spoken at the gathering.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas are the honorary co-chairs of this year’s event.

In 2023, the National Prayer Breakfast split into two dueling events, the one on Capitol Hill largely attended by lawmakers and government officials and a larger private event for thousands at a hotel ballroom. The split occurred when lawmakers sought to distance themselves from the private religious group that for decades had overseen the bigger event, due to questions about its organization and how it was funded.

In 2023 and 2024, President Joe Biden, a Democrat, spoke at the Capitol Hill event, and his remarks were livestreamed to the other gathering.

Trump attended the official prayer breakfast and will also speak at a separate prayer breakfast at a Washington hotel sponsored by a private group.

