Florida man arrested for making online threats against Trump near Mar-a-Lago

By The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested on charges of making online threats against President Donald Trump, police said Saturday.

A tip to the FBI threat center led to the arrest Friday night of Shannon Depararra Atkins, 46, West Palm Beach police said in a news release. He is charged with one count of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Atkins was arrested after a traffic stop and was found in possession of cocaine, leading to a drug charge as well. He was being held without bond Saturday. The public defender's office that is representing him was closed Saturday and not available for comment.

The nature of the alleged online threats was not immediately released. Atkins lives a few miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, but there was no indication he took any steps toward going there.

West Palm Beach police said the Secret Service will determine whether any federal charges will be filed.

