Trump names acting defense secretary with Hegseth not yet confirmed

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has named an acting defense secretary because his choice to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, has not yet been confirmed by the Senate.

Robert Salesses, deputy director of the Pentagon’s Washington Headquarters Service, will fill in as acting secretary of defense, two officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an announcement that was not yet public.

To serve in the post, the incoming Trump administration needed a senior executive at the Pentagon who has already been confirmed by the Senate. Salesses is a retired Marine who served in the Gulf War and earned a Bronze Star.

He had been leading the Washington Headquarters Service, which includes all of the capital region support services, including facilities management and the office of general counsel and others that support the military branches and Pentagon leadership.

Hegseth could see his nomination advanced by the Senate Armed Services Committee as early as Monday, but because of the number of nominees that need to be approved, the full Senate may not take up his nomination until later this week.

Trump, in his inaugural address, indicated some of his earliest executive orders would involve the military, including a potential additional deployment to the U.S.-Mexico border to “finish” construction of the border wall, as well as the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion training initiatives.

In a statement, U.S. Northern Command, which is in charge of troops under federal orders at the border, said it is authorized to send as many as 2,500 troops.

There are now about 800 military members under federal orders at the border, a third defense official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to share details on troop totals. That total does not include the troops there under state National Guard deployments.

“The service members provide detection and monitoring, data entry, training, transportation, vehicle maintenance, and warehousing and logistical support for all 12 months. The authorization also includes light rotary wing aviation support for aerial reconnaissance in support of CBP personnel on the ground,” NORTHCOM said.

The command “is working closely with the Joint Staff and the Department of Defense and stands ready to support the current administration.”

NBC first reported Salesses' appointment.