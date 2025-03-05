NewsNation/World

Second judge orders longer-term block on Trump orders on transgender youth health care

People celebrate outside a Seattle federal courthouse after a second...

People celebrate outside a Seattle federal courthouse after a second federal judge paused President Donald Trump's order against gender-affirming care for youth on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Seattle.. Credit: AP/Manuel Valdes

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A second federal judge extended a block Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s executive orders halting federal funding for providers of gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19.

The judge’s ruling came after in a lawsuit filed earlier this month on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children who allege their health care has already been compromised by the president’s orders.

A national group for family of LGBTQ+ people and a doctors organization are also plaintiffs in the court challenge, one of more than 100 lawsuits opposing a slew of executive orders Trump has issued as he seeks to reverse the policies of former President Joe Biden.

The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson in Baltimore, a Biden nominee, keeps enforcement of the orders on hold while the case plays out, though the administration is expected to appeal.

Several hospitals across the country halted such care for minors in the days after Trump's order to avoid losing federal funding.

Another judge in Seattle has also blocked the orders in a separate case filed by a group of Democratic states.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Plane crash lawsuit ... 'Severance' filmed at NCC ... Tariffs in effect Credit: Newsday

Body found in Blue Point ... 'Severance' filmed at NCC ... Plane crash lawsuit ... Tariffs in effect

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Plane crash lawsuit ... 'Severance' filmed at NCC ... Tariffs in effect Credit: Newsday

Body found in Blue Point ... 'Severance' filmed at NCC ... Plane crash lawsuit ... Tariffs in effect

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME