Trump traveling to states with key Senate, governor races

President Donald Trump on Wednesday began his whirlwind pre-Election Day tour to boost fellow Republicans with campaign rallies. But his aggressive travel schedule — 11 stops in eight states over six days — will take him to places where the GOP seeks to win Senate and governors’ seats rather than House ones.

The Republicans have a six-in-seven chance of maintaining their majority in the Senate but only a one-in-seven chance of keeping control of the House, according to election-forecasting website FiveThirtyEight.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked Wednesday if Trump believed his time is better used stumping for Senate candidates. Ten of the 11 states he is scheduled to visit have Senate races.

“Look, we’ve done a lot for the House but if you look at those 10 states, they’re also places where the president’s overwhelmingly popular … and I think that the president’s the best messenger for the party,” she told reporters.

Trump is set to travel only to states that he won in 2016. Here’s a look at his scheduled blitz and the most competitive races in those locations:

Wednesday: Fort Myers, Florida

Senate: Outgoing GOP Gov. Rick Scott challenging Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson

Polls show: Nelson up by 2 points, according to an average of polls by RealClearPolitics website.

Governor’s race: Former GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis versus Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

Thursday: Columbia, Missouri

Senate: GOP state Attorney General Josh Hawley challenging Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Friday: Huntington, West Virginia, and Indianapolis

Senate, West Virginia: GOP state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey challenging Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Polls show: Manchin up by 12 points, per RCP.

Senate, Indiana: GOP state Rep. Mike Braun challenging Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly

Saturday: Belgrade, Montana, and Pensacola, Florida

Senate, Montana: GOP state auditor Matt Rosendale challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Sunday: Macon, Georgia, and Chattanooga, Tennessee

Governor’s race, Georgia: GOP state Secretary of State Brian Kemp versus Democratic former state House minority leader Stacey Abrams.

Polls show: Kemp up by 1.4 points, per RCP.

Senate, Tennessee: GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn versus Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Monday: Cleveland; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Governor’s race, Ohio: GOP state Attorney General Mike DeWine versus Democratic former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rich Cordray.

