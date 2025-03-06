NewsNation/World

Fired head of federal watchdog agency says he's ending his legal battle over his removal by Trump

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The fired head of a federal watchdog agency said Thursday that he's dropping his legal battle over his removal by President Donald Trump.

Hampton Dellinger announced his decision to drop his case in an emailed statement a day after the federal appeals court in Washington sided with the Trump administration in removing him as the head of the Office of Special Counsel.

The case had become a flashpoint in the debate over how much power the president should have to replace the leaders of independent agencies as he moves to radically reshape and shrink the federal government. The case was expected to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Dellinger said he's dropping his fight because his removal Wednesday means the office “will be run by someone totally beholden to the President” for the months it would take for him to get a final ruling before the Supreme Court.

