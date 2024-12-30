Tugboat sinks in the Mississippi River after collision with tanker ship in Louisiana

NewsNation/World

Two people canoe under the Hale Boggs Bridge in the...

Two people canoe under the Hale Boggs Bridge in the Mississippi River in Luling, La., July 25, 2014. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

LULING, La. — The crew of a tugboat was quickly rescued when their vessel sank into the Mississippi River following a collision with a tanker ship in Louisiana.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said his office received a report of the collision between the ship and tugboat near the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge in Luling, Louisiana, on Sunday night.

“Preliminary reports are that all crew members from the tug have been rescued,” Champagne said in a Facebook post around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's office said the tanker was traveling upriver when it struck the tugboat and caused the smaller vessel to sink, WWL-TV reported.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the crew and would transport them to a hospital for treatment if necessary, the sheriff's office said.

The U.S. Coast Guard's 8th District office in New Orleans, known as Coast Guard Heartland, said it dispatched personnel to the scene but the people who went into the river during the crash already had been rescued when the Guard crews arrived, WWL reported.

The Coast Guard told WWL there will be an assessment of possible environmental impacts of the accident site in Luling, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

