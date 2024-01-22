NewsNation/World

Former gang leader charged with killing Tupac Shakur gets new lawyer, remains jailed on $750G bail

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the...

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur, appears in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. The former Los Angeles-area gang leader Davis has hired a private attorney to represent him ahead of his murder trial scheduled this summer. Davis dismissed court-appointed lawyers and hired criminal defense attorney Carl Arnold, according to a court filing posted Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Rachel Aston

By The Associated Press

A former Los Angeles-area gang leader jailed in Las Vegas in the 1996 killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur has hired a private attorney to represent him ahead of his murder trial scheduled this summer.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis dismissed court-appointed lawyers and hired veteran criminal defense attorney Carl Arnold, according to a court filing posted Thursday.

Robert Arroyo, one of Davis' former lawyers from the Clark County Special Public Defender's Office, said Monday that he and co-counsel Charles Cano wished Davis well and referred questions to Arnold, who didn't immediately respond to messages.

Arnold has served during public fatality reviews as representative of relatives of people killed by police. He has also been sanctioned twice by the Nevada State Bar during 20 years of practice.

One, in 2018, was for failing to properly file documents in a defendant’s appeal to the state Supreme Court. The other, in 2021, was for failing to represent a defendant in Las Vegas Justice Court. Each time, Arnold received a written reprimand and was fined $1,500.

Originally from Compton, California, the 60-year-old Davis is the only person still alive who was in the car from which shots were fired in the September 1996 shooting that killed Shakur and wounded rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight. Knight is serving 28 years in a California prison for an unrelated fatal shooting in the Los Angeles area in 2015. — AP

s.

Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South...

Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. A former Los Angeles-area gang leader jailed in Las Vegas in the killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 has hired a private attorney to represent him ahead of his murder trial scheduled this summer. Duane “Keffe D” Davis dismissed court-appointed lawyers and hired criminal defense attorney Carl Arnold, according to a court filing posted Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Frank Wiese

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Island Harvest solar panels … Spring total eclipse … Drivers obstructing plates Credit: Newsday

Islip files suit to close homeless shelter ... Island Harvest solar panels ... St. Patrick's Day parade canceled ... Newsday Cheerfest

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Island Harvest solar panels … Spring total eclipse … Drivers obstructing plates Credit: Newsday

Islip files suit to close homeless shelter ... Island Harvest solar panels ... St. Patrick's Day parade canceled ... Newsday Cheerfest

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME