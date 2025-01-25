Apartment building collapses in central Turkey, killing 2 people

ISTANBUL — Rescuers pulled the bodies of a 23-year-old woman and a man believed to be her husband from under a collapsed apartment building in central Turkey on Saturday, state-run media said.

Three other people were rescued from the wreckage and were being treated in a hospital, Anadolu Agency reported.

The collapse comes amid renewed focus on building safety following the deaths of 78 people in a fire Tuesday that ripped through a 12-story hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey. Investigators are examining whether proper fire prevention measures were in place.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Saturday that 79 people were registered as living in the four-story apartment block in the city of Konya, some 260 kilometers (160 miles) south of the capital, Ankara.

Earlier, Yerlikaya said the last two people remaining under the debris were Syrian nationals. He added that the cause of the building collapse was not immediately known. “If there is a fault, negligence or anything else, we will learn it together,” he told journalists.

TV images showed emergency workers sifting through a large pile of rubble Saturday morning following the collapse the previous evening. Anadolu Agency reported that four people linked to businesses operating on the building's ground floor were detained as part of the investigation.

The second anniversary of an earthquake that hit southern Turkey and north Syria, killing more than 59,000 people, is just two weeks away. The high death toll at the time was due in part to building safety regulations being ignored.

Emergency and rescue team members work in the aftermath of a building that collapsed in the city of Konya, central Turkey, early Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Ugur Yildirim

In 2004, a 12-story apartment building collapsed in Konya, claiming the lives of 92 people and injuring some 30 others. Structural flaws and negligence were blamed for the collapse.