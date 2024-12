Turkish military helicopters collide in midair, killing 6 military personnel

ANKARA, Turkey — Two Turkish military helicopters collided in midair on Monday, causing one of them to crash and killing six military personnel on board, officials said. The second helicopter landed safely.

Five of the victims died at the site of the accident while a sixth died of his injuries at a hospital, the defense ministry said.

The crash occurred in the southwestern province of Isparta during regular training flights, according to the region's governor, Abdullah Erin.

A brigadier general who was in charge of the military aviation school was among the victims, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the two helicopters to come into contact. Erin said an investigation has been launched.

The private DHA news agency said the UH-1 utility helicopter crashed into a field and split in two. The second helicopter landed some 400 meters (yards) away.