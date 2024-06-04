NewsNation/World

A military training plane crashes in central Turkey, killing its 2 pilots

By The Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey — A military plane crashed during training on Tuesday, killing its two pilots on board, Turkey’s defense ministry announced.

The SF-260D training plane crashed into an agricultural field in central Turkey, after taking off from a Air Force base near the city of Kayseri.

The defense ministry said the cause of the crash remains unknown. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that authorities have initiated an investigation.

Television footage captured black smoke rising from the wreckage of the plane among the crops in the field.

