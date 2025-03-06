Turkey says 26 PKK militants were killed in military operations despite peace efforts

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish security forces have killed 26 Kurdish militants in the past week, the Turkish defense ministry said Thursday, even as the militants' imprisoned leader called on his group to disband and his fighters declared a ceasefire.

A defense ministry statement said the militants were killed in military operations in areas including the north of Iraq and Syria. It did not provide details on the circumstances of the clashes.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces will continue its operations and its search-and-scan activities in the region for the survival and security of our country,” the ministry said. It added the military would “continue the fight against terrorism with determination until not a single terrorist remains.”

The banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, declared a ceasefire in the 40-year insurgency against the Turkish government on Saturday, responding to a call to disarm by the group’s leader, Abdullah Ocalan, on Feb. 27.

Ocalan’s call and the PKK’s declaration were part of an effort to end the conflict that was initiated in October by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ally, Devlet Bahceli, who is the leader of Turkey’s far-right nationalist party.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ocalan, who has been serving a life-term on a prison island off Istanbul since 1999, urged his group to convene a congress and take the decision to disband. The PKK has appealed for Ocalan to be released from prison, to “personally direct and execute” a congress.

Meanwhile, the leader of the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has said Ocalan’s call for a ceasefire does not apply to his group in Syria.

The Turkish government, however, says all Kurdish groups it claims are tied to the PKK — whether in Turkey, Syria or Iraq — must disband.

Erdogan warned last week that Turkey would “always keep our iron fist ready in case the hand we extend is left in the air or bitten.” He said military operations would continue, if necessary.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK has led to tens of thousands of deaths since it began in 1984. The ceasefire is the first sign of a breakthrough since peace talks between the PKK and Ankara broke down in the summer of 2015.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.