Police in Turkey detain demonstrators seeking more protection for women against violence

Turkish police officers detain a woman during a protest marking...

Turkish police officers detain a woman during a protest marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Emrah Gurel

By The Associated Press

ISTANBUL — Police detained dozens of people in Istanbul who tried to join a rally Monday calling for greater protection for women in Turkey, where more than 400 women have been murdered this year.

The demonstrators tried to enter the main pedestrian street, Istiklal, to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in defiance of a ban on all protests in the area.

Earlier, police barricaded all entrances to Istiklal and to the city’s main square, Taksim, while authorities shut down several metro stations to prevent large gatherings.

Many demonstrators were protesting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision in 2021 that withdrew Turkey from a landmark European agreement known as the Istanbul Convention. The treaty, which aims to protect women from violence, was signed in Istanbul in 2011.

Erdogan’s decision came after some members of his Islamic-rooted ruling party accused the treaty of promoting LGBTQ+ rights and other ideals they said were incompatible with Turkey’s traditional family values.

On Monday, Erdogan dismissed calls for Turkey’s return to the convention and reiterated his government's commitment to protecting women.

The local advocacy group We Will Stop Femicide says 411 women have been murdered in Turkey in 2024.

