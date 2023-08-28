NewsNation/World

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Four people, including a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy, were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at about 3 p.m. found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had trauma to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New turf fields at Hempstead High School ... Boat fire in Mastic Beach ... Destination Downtown: Greenport Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Teen crash victims remembered at US Open ... New West Nile cases ... Dangerous surf  ... Groucho Marx's Great Neck home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
New turf fields at Hempstead High School ... Boat fire in Mastic Beach ... Destination Downtown: Greenport Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Teen crash victims remembered at US Open ... New West Nile cases ... Dangerous surf  ... Groucho Marx's Great Neck home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME