Ugandan forces enter eastern Congolese city of Bunia to back up local troops

KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan troops have entered the eastern Congolese city of Bunia to help local forces stop deadly violence by armed groups, a military spokesman said Tuesday.

A meeting on Monday between Ugandan forces and Congolese troops in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, agreed on a joint deployment in the city, said Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, spokesman for the Ugandan military.

Ugandan forces now control Bunia together with Congolese forces, he said, asserting that the action was provoked by crimes, including killings, along ethnic lines by armed groups.

He did not provide specific details, but Bunia and other nearby areas have been the scene of violent conflict between the Lendu farming community and the Hema pastoralists.

Bunia is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Congo’s border with Uganda.

Ugandan forces have been deployed to Ituri since 2021 under an agreement with Congo’s government. The Ugandans are hunting down members of other rebel groups that include the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, which has ties with the Islamic State group.

Uganda’s escalation of its military presence in eastern Congo is bound to raise fears of a widening conflict in a large and often lawless part of the central African nation.

“This is the first shot in the regional escalation that had been anticipated,” said Angelo Izama, an analyst with the Uganda-based Fanaka Kwawote think tank. “The pattern being reenacted is that of Uganda-Rwanda interests in (Congo)."

Vast mineral wealth

South of Bunia, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels now control Goma, the capital of North Kivu province and the largest city in eastern Congo. The rebels over the weekend also seized Bukavu, capital of South Kivu province, after rapid military advances in recent days. Congolese forces have put up little resistance.

Congolese authorities see M23 rebels as a Rwandan proxy army. The rebels are backed by some 4,000 troops from Rwanda, according to evidence collected by United Nations experts.

Uganda and Rwanda have entered the conflict in eastern Congo since 1996, sometimes competing for influence among rebel groups opposed to Congo's government. Congo’s neighbors also have been accused of illegally exploiting the country’s vast mineral wealth, including gold and coltan.

Facing pressure from M23, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi recently sought the help of allies in the region.

Troops from Burundi, with its own tense relations with Rwanda, were sent to fight alongside Congolese forces. Troops from Tanzania were also deployed under the banner of a regional bloc.