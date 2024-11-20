NewsNation/World

Wife of Ugandan opposition figure Besigye says he was kidnapped and is being held in a military jail

Opposition politician and then presidential candidate Kizza Besigye speaks to...

Opposition politician and then presidential candidate Kizza Besigye speaks to the media while under house arrest at his home in Kasangati, outside the capital Kampala, in Uganda on Feb. 21, 2016. Credit: AP/Ben Curtis

By The Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya — The wife of Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye said Wednesday he was kidnapped in neighboring Kenya and is being held in a Ugandan military jail.

Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS, wrote on the social platform X that her husband was last seen Saturday in Kenya, where he was attending a politician’s book launch. She said she was “reliably informed” that he was being held in a military jail.

“We his family and his lawyers demand to see him. He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?” Byanyima wrote.

Besigye, a fierce critic of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has on previous occasions been arrested and assaulted.

The Ugandan government has not commented on the latest incident involving Besigye.

Korir Singoei, Kenya's foreign affairs permanent secretary, told local media that Kenya was not involved in the alleged incident.

Besigye, who was once Museveni’s personal doctor, has contested and lost four presidential elections.

Museveni has ruled the east African country since 1986 and human rights groups previously criticized him for rights violations against opposition figures.

