2 men charged in UK with assaulting police in Manchester Airport fracas. No officer will be charged

LONDON — Two men were charged Friday with assaulting police during a scuffle at Manchester Airport in July that led to outrage when video on social media showed an officer stomping on a man's head as he lay on the floor.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that no officers would be charged because it didn't think they could win a conviction.

“We have reviewed all the available evidence, including witness statements, video footage, expert reports and other material related to police use of force, to make an independent and objective assessment about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the court to consider," said Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

“We have concluded no charges should be brought against any officers."

The incident occurred when police were called to break up a fight at Terminal Two in the airport on July 23. Three officers were assaulted, with one suffering a broken nose. All three needed hospital treatment.

Four people were arrested at the time and one of the officers was suspended from duty.

Mohammed Amaaz, 20, was charged Friday with two counts of causing actual bodily harm, one charge of assaulting an emergency worker and one charge of common assault, prosecutors said.

Muhammed Amaad, 25, was charged with causing actual bodily harm.

The incident occurred amid rising distrust of police in the U.K. following allegations of excessive force used against ethnic minorities and scandals involving two serving police officers who were arrested for rape and murder.

The Manchester officer involved in the video was suspended after crowds gathered outside a police station to protest police violence.

Additional video later surfaced showing men punching officers and one officer firing a stun gun at a suspect.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said that he had lifted the suspension of the officer.

“I welcome today’s decisions from the Crown Prosecution Service to charge two men with assaults on our officers and a member of the public at Manchester Airport earlier this year,” Watson said. "I also welcome their decision to take no further criminal action against serving officers."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is continuing to investigate the incident, Watson said.