NewsNation/World

UK introduces a bill that would eventually make the purchase of cigarettes illegal

A woman smokes on a street in London, on April...

A woman smokes on a street in London, on April 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Legislation intended to ban today’s British children from ever legally being able to smoke began its journey through Parliament on Tuesday.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill would also bar smoking and vaping in some outdoor spaces such as playgrounds and the entrances to schools and hospitals. But a proposed ban on smoking in pub beer gardens has been dropped after opposition from bar owners.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the hospitality industry had “taken a real battering in recent years” and it is not “the right time” to ban smoking outside pubs.

The bill also proposes to restrict vape flavors and ban bright vape packaging aimed at children, to combat “a cynical industry that has sought to addict a new generation of children to nicotine,” Streeting said.

It also continues a plan by the previous Conservative government, which was ousted in July’s general election, to raise the minimum age for buying tobacco by one year each year, so that no one born after Jan. 1, 2009 will ever be able to buy cigarettes legally in Britain.

It is currently illegal to sell cigarettes, tobacco products or vapes to people under 18.

If passed – as is likely because of the governing Labour Party’s large majority in Parliament -- the bill would give Britain some of the toughest anti-smoking measures in the world.

Cigarettes are arranged for a photograph in New York on...

Cigarettes are arranged for a photograph in New York on Dec. 17, 2019. Credit: AP/Patrick Sison

The government said the bill “breaks the cycle of addiction and paves the way for a smoke-free U.K.”

The number of people who smoke in Britain has declined by two-thirds since the 1970s, but some 6.4 million people — or about 13% of the population — still smoke, according to official figures.

Authorities say smoking causes some 80,000 deaths a year in the U.K, and remains the number one preventable cause of death, disability and poor health.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Trooper suspended without pay ... Harborside residents call for state mediator ... What's your true color? Credit: Newsday

Election Day begins ... Trooper suspended without pay ... Harborside residents call for state mediator ... Target comes to Bridgehampton 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Trooper suspended without pay ... Harborside residents call for state mediator ... What's your true color? Credit: Newsday

Election Day begins ... Trooper suspended without pay ... Harborside residents call for state mediator ... Target comes to Bridgehampton 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME