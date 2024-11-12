NewsNation/World

Blinken is heading to Europe for urgent talks on Ukraine after Trump's election

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speak during an event with...

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speak during an event with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on the Economic Benefits of U.S. Travel and Tourism on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 at the State Department in Washington. Credit: AP/Kevin Wolf

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Europe for urgent meetings on Ukraine with NATO and European Union officials following last week’s U.S. presidential election and the return of Donald Trump to the White House in January.

The State Department will hold talks in Brussels on Wednesday on how to boost support for Ukraine as President-elect Trump has suggested U.S. military assistance to the country fighting off Russia's invasion could be severely curtailed after he takes office.

After less than a day in Brussels, Blinken will fly to Peru and Brazil to join outgoing President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 top economies.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 3 minutes ago Judge delays Trump's immunity ruling ... Crackdown on 'ghost plates' ... Tots get a 'jump' on life ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated 3 minutes ago Judge delays Trump's immunity ruling ... Crackdown on 'ghost plates' ... Tots get a 'jump' on life ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME