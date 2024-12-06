The Latest: Hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO heads into its third day

The investigation into and search for the masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of UnitedHealthcare has moved into its third day. Possible leads have emerged about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.

Here's the latest:

NY Mayor Eric Adams provided no new information on investigation’s progress during interviews

But he said Friday that he’s confident police will arrest the shooter.

“We are on the right road to apprehend him and bring him to justice,” Adams said on TV station WPIX.

Hours after the shooting, UnitedHealthcare removed photographs of its executives from its website

Later, it removed their names and biographies entirely.

Investigators believe the suspect may have traveled to NY last month on a bus that originated in Atlanta

Police and federal agents have been collecting information from Greyhound in an attempt to identify the suspect and are working to determine whether he purchased the ticket to New York in late November, a law enforcement official said.

Investigators were also trying to obtain additional information from a cellphone recovered from a pedestrian plaza through which the shooter fled.

This still image from surveillance video obtained by the Associated Press shows the suspect, left, sought in the the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, center, outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Credit: AP

Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO spotlights complex challenge companies face in protecting top brass

The fatal shooting of Brian Thompson while walking alone on a New York City sidewalk has put a spotlight on the widely varied approaches companies take to protect their leaders against threats.

Experts say today’s political, economic and technological climate is only going to make the job of evaluating threats against executives and taking action to protect them even more difficult, experts say.

Some organizations have a protective intelligence group that uses digital tools such as machine learning or artificial intelligence to comb through online comments to detect threats not only on social media platforms such as X but also on the dark web, says Komendat. They look for what’s being said about the company, its employees and its leadership to uncover risks.

This undated photo provided by United Health Group shows United Healthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson. Credit: AP

Police test DNA and fingerprints on discarded bottle as they hunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killer

Police said Thursday they found a water bottle and protein bar wrapper from a trash can near the scene of the ambush and think the suspect bought them from a Starbucks minutes before the shooting. The items were being tested by the city’s medical examiner.