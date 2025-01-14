NewsNation/World

University of Michigan basketball fans return to high school lot to find vehicles broken into

This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in...

This April 1, 2018, photo shows Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich. Credit: AP/Ed White

By The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — More than two dozen vehicles in a high school parking lot had their windows smashed and were broken into during a men's college basketball game at nearby University of Michigan.

Ann Arbor police said the break-ins occurred Sunday, WXYZ-TV reported. Damage was reported to 27 vehicles. No arrests have been made.

Fans watching the Wolverines defeat the Washington Huskies at Crisler Arena discovered the damage as they returned to the lot at Pioneer High School. Cash, purses, wallets and other items were taken from the vehicles, police said.

“Everything was great until we got back out to the car after the game and saw glass everywhere,” Joe Weitz told the TV station.

Weitz, of Kalamazoo, said he had taken his 8-year-old daughter to her first Michigan basketball game.

“It was pretty devastating," he said. "My daughter was definitely pretty emotional because they went through everything in our car.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated now LI Works: Making custom closets ... What's ahead with the weather ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Updated now LI Works: Making custom closets ... What's ahead with the weather ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME