Blinken heads to Asia, Europe on last expected trip as top US diplomat

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on what is expected to be his final overseas trip in office this weekend, traveling to South Korea, Japan and France.

The State Department announced Friday that Blinken would visit Seoul, Tokyo and Paris beginning Sunday.

In South Korea, which is in the midst of political turmoil following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Japan, Blinken intends to highlight the expansion of U.S. cooperation with both nations as part of the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

That strategy is primarily intended to blunt Chinese ambitions in the region but also to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea. Political developments in South Korea, however, after Yoon declared martial law and was later impeached, have raised questions about the stability of Washington-Seoul relations.

The U.S. has taken a cautious approach to the uncertainty, insisting that the U.S.-South Korea alliance remains intact and iron-clad. Blinken will speak with South Korean officials about how “to build on our critical cooperation on challenges around the world based on our shared values,” the State Department said in a statement.

In Tokyo, Blinken will “review the tremendous progress the U.S.-Japan alliance has made over the past few years,” the statement said. That includes a major arms sales approval announced on Friday under which the U.S. will deliver some $3.64 billion dollars in medium-range missiles, related equipment and training to Japan.

China has repeatedly complained about the potential sale, saying it will affect stability and security in the region, allegations that both Japan and the U.S. reject.

Blinken will wrap up his trip in Paris in meetings with French officials to discuss developments in the Middle East and European security, particularly in Ukraine.