NewsNation/World

Llamas on the loose on Utah train tracks after escaping owner

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah — A small herd of domestic llamas was spotted taking an evening stroll on the train tracks in Provo, Utah, on Thursday after the woolen creatures escaped from their owner, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

Several emergency responders were dispatched to round up the five llamas after transit officials received reports of the animals wandering the Union Pacific line. The llama search did not delay train service, transit authority spokesperson Gavin Gustafson said.

Whether the llamas had been caught was unknown as of 10 p.m. local time, about three and a half hours after crews were called to the area 43 miles (69 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, Gustafson said.

Details about how the llamas escaped and where they came from were not immediately available.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Penny to testify today ... LIRR service suspension ... FeedMe: Coffee Credit: Newsday

Street racing arrests ... Penny to testify today ... Trump picks chief of staff ... Holiday movie season

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Penny to testify today ... LIRR service suspension ... FeedMe: Coffee Credit: Newsday

Street racing arrests ... Penny to testify today ... Trump picks chief of staff ... Holiday movie season

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME