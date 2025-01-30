NewsNation/World

Vance suggests some reporters covering the Trump White House are biased

Vice President JD Vance speaks prior to swearing in Pete...

Vice President JD Vance speaks prior to swearing in Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Rod Lamkey

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance is suggesting that some reporters covering the Trump White House are biased — perhaps even Democratic “propagandists” — and the new administration will keep a close eye on those asking questions at press briefings.

“I actually think that we are looking very seriously about which reporters show up, because if you’re a reporter, even if you’re biased toward the left, absolutely we want to answer your questions,” Vance told Sean Hannity of Fox News in an interview that aired Wednesday.

"If you’re a propagandist for the Democratic Party, then we’re going to treat you like a propogandist for the Democratic Party,” the Republican vice president said, without elaborating.

Vance also praised White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who made her debut in the briefing room this week.

Leavitt announced that two seats to the side of her podium, usually held for White House staffers, would be used by “new media” journalists, rather than reporters from traditional outlets who already have seats in the briefing room.

“Karoline had a lot of new media folks, a lot of young people who represent, I think, the vanguard of news media in this country. ... These are actually some of the people who are driving news in 2025 in America,'' Vance said.

Leavitt said the Trump team plans to restore the press credentials of more than 400 individuals that she contended had their credentials “wrongly revoked” by the Biden administration.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in...

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

