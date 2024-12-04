Canadian police say they shot a suspect who stabbed people in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — A suspect stabbed people in the Canadian city of Vancouver on Wednesday and was shot by police officers, police said.

There were no immediate details on the status of the suspect or the stabbing victims.

Vancouver police said in a post on X that the stabbing happened near the main library in the downtown area of the Pacific Coast city.

A video seen by The Canadian Press shows police aiming their guns over the counter of a convenience store and firing at least 10 times.

Police are heard on the video yelling “move over” as several officers aim their weapons inside the 7-Eleven store.

Mainul Islam, a student and part-time delivery worker who captured the scene on video, says he was stopped by police from entering the store before witnessing the shooting of a man he described as homeless.

Other video footage posted online shows a person being taken to an ambulance on a stretcher as paramedics perform chest compressions.