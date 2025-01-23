A hearse carrying a fallen US Border Patrol agent has been escorted to a Vermont funeral home

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Law enforcement officers from around Vermont escorted a fallen U.S. Border Patrol agent to a funeral home Thursday, three days after he was killed during a traffic stop near the Canadian border.

Hundreds of vehicles with lights flashing accompanied the hearse carrying David Maland from the University of Vermont morgue to a funeral home in Burlington, WCAX-TV reported.

Maland, 44, died Monday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the border with Canada. The FBI has released no information about the shooting other than saying that a German national in the country on a current visa was killed and an injured suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized.

Maland, a U.S. Air Force veteran, had worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more than nine years, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His family told The Associated Press his career spanned nine years in the military and 15 years in the federal government, including working security duty at the Pentagon during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Maland also was a K-9 handler who served in Texas, near the border with Mexico, before heading to the northern border. His aunt, Joan Maland, said he was about to propose marriage to his girlfriend.