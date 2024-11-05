GOP Gov. Jim Justice battles Democrat Glenn Elliott for US Senate seat from West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Voters in ruby red West Virginia will decide Tuesday whether a U.S. Senate seat will flip to Republican.

Two-term GOP Gov. Jim Justice faced Democratic former Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott for the right to succeed Sen. Joe Manchin. Manchin decided not to seek reelection and switched from Democrat to independent earlier this year. Before he changed parties, Manchin was the only Democrat holding statewide office.

Republicans have not held both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats since 1958.

Justice boldly declared himself the winner more than a month before the election.

The 73-year-old Justice hoped to continue taking advantage of former President Donald Trump’s popularity in West Virginia. Trump won the presidential race in the state by 42 percentage points in 2016 and 39 points in 2020. Justice was elected governor as a Democrat in 2016, then switched to the GOP seven months after entering office, taking the stage at an event with Trump to make the announcement.

More than a month before the election, Justice declared himself the winner and said he saw no need to debate Elliott. Justice pointed out that he easily won his primary over U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney despite not putting up any election signs.

While Elliott embarked on a tour of all 55 counties this summer, Justice conducted few campaign stops, instead making economic development announcements in his capacity as governor, bringing along his pet English bulldog, Babydog. Justice also mixed in political talk during his weekly online media briefings, often criticizing President Joe Biden's policies.

West Virginia Democratic Senate candidate Glenn Elliott gives a victory speech during the primary election results, May 14, 2024, in Wheeling, W.Va. Credit: AP/Kathleen Batten

A former billionaire, Justice and his family own dozens of businesses, including the posh Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. Justice spent considerable time as governor addressing court challenges that sought late business payments and fines.

Elliott, a 52-year-old lawyer who once served as a legislative assistant to the late U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd, said he’s a Democrat because of an intrinsic identification with “the underdog,” and a belief that unions built the American middle class and separated the U.S. economy from other nations in the mid-20th century.

Polls statewide open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.