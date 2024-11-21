Couple dies in West Virginia after car crashes into toll plaza building

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A senior citizen couple died in West Virginia on Thursday after their car crashed into a toll booth plaza administration building, news outlets reported.

The driver veered off the road just before 10 a.m., striking the West Virginia Turnpike Administration building at the Ghent toll booth plaza., West Virginia Turnpike Executive Director Jeff Miller said. Ghent is in the southern part of West Virginia.

“It's a very unfortunate thing that occurred," Miller said in a statement to WCHS-TV. "Our hearts go out to the families of those affected.”

The accident occurred just before the northbound tolls. The car cleared the curb and crashed into a parked vehicle before hitting the administration building, the television station reported. No employees were injured.

Officials did not immediately release information about the couple's names and ages.