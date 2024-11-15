NewsNation/World

Firefighters are closer to taming the wildfire that's across the New Jersey-New York border

Wildfires burn along the New York and New Jersey border...

Wildfires burn along the New York and New Jersey border in Greenwood Lake, New York, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

By The Associated Press

WEST MILFORD, N.J. — Firefighters were getting closer Friday to taming a wildfire burning across the New Jersey-New York border on Friday, increasing their encirclement of the hard-to-access blaze.

The fire, named the Jennings Creek blaze, was 90% contained on the Passaic County, New Jersey, side of the border, and about 70% contained on the Orange County, New York side.

It had burned 7 1/2 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) across the two states, although New York officials said that number is likely to increase somewhat in coming days.

Stronger winds were forecast for the weekend, which could complicate efforts to bring it under complete control. The forecast does not call for rain until Thursday, and firefighters said they will remain on the scene until significant rainfall occurs.

The blaze claimed the life of a New York parks workers who was assisting firefighting crews last week.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.

New Jersey fire officials said they would no longer issue updates on the fire, barring serious unforeseen complications.

Wildfires burn along the New York and New Jersey border...

Wildfires burn along the New York and New Jersey border in Greenwood Lake, New York, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

'Disney on Ice' preview ... Climate change on LI ... LI's best pizza ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

'Disney on Ice' preview ... Climate change on LI ... LI's best pizza ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME