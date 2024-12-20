Zambian police arrest 2 over alleged plot to bewitch President Hichilema

LUSAKA, Zambia. — Two people have been arrested for allegedly plotting to harm Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema using witchcraft, police said Friday.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said in a statement that the two suspects, Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, and Leonard Phiri, 43, were allegedly hired by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of fugitive lawmaker Jay Banda, to bewitch the president.

Jay Banda escaped from police custody in August 2024 while facing charges of aggravated robbery. His whereabouts are unknown.

The two suspects face charges of practicing witchcraft, possession of charms and cruelty to animals.

“The suspects were found in possession of assorted charms, including a live chameleon, and are alleged to be practicing witchdoctors," Hamoonga said, adding that their purported mission "was to use charms to harm the Head of State, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema.”

The police spokesperson said the suspects disclosed that they had agreed to receive a full payment of $7,400.