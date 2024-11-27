NewsNation/World

Police car crashes into New Zealand prime minister's limousine, but no one is hurt

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon gestures as he speaks...

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon gestures as he speaks to supporters at a party event in Auckland, Oct. 14, 2023. Credit: AP/Brett Phibbs

By The Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A police car collided with the rear of an official limousine transporting New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis and no one was hurt, officials said Thursday.

The minor crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on the main road to the airport in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, where the parliament is located. Police are investigating the crash.

The Department of Internal Affairs — the agency that manages official vehicles — says the rear of the limousine was damaged.

Luxon told reporters in Auckland on Thursday that the crash was a “bit of a shock” but he was “fine." The prime minister said he did not know if the car would be written off.

