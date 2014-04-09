NBC’s 'The Blacklist' films on Bayville Bridge

Two cars came within inches of a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on the Bayville Bridge - but it was no accident.

The scene was part of an upcoming episode of NBC’s drama, “The Blacklist,” which stars James Spader.

The Nassau County Police Department shut down the Bayville Bridge for five midday hours, and filming started hours earlier on a patch of grass adjacent to the bridge. There, Megan Boone, who plays FBI Agent Elizabeth Keen, and Diego Klattenhoff (Agent Donald Ressler), shot a scene before the production crew took over the bridge.

The crew spent most of the day filming several takes of cars driving over the bridge and then, staged the near-miss accident using stunt drivers. When the episode airs in late spring, viewers will see one of the vehicles fly off the bridge and into the water, but that part of the sequence will be filmed elsewhere.

“I knew they weren’t going to crash on the bridge,” said Bayville native Dot Frederick, 76, who came to the set to watch some of the stunt driving.

Frederick said her grandfather Charles Henry Platt helped build the first version of the Bayville Bridge in 1898.

“It’s exciting,” she said, adding that while she hasn’t watched the show before she will tune in to see the scene.

Joe Chicha, 62, a devoted fan of the series, drove from Wantagh to watch the shoot. He said he was disappointed he didn’t see Spader, but enjoyed the behind-the-scenes look at the show. Spader wasn’t on the set.

Bayville Mayor Douglas Watson also stopped by to check in, especially since some residents were frustrated about the bridge closure.

But Watson said “Anybody that got up this morning and left the village about 8:30-9 o’clock and came home today around 4 or 5 would not even know that this went on.”