Negro League players in National Baseball Hall of Fame
.PlayerInducted
*Hank Aaron, OF 1982
*Ernie Banks, SS-1B 1977
Cool Papa Bell, OF 1974
Raymond Brown, P 2006
Willard Brown, OF 2006
*Roy Campanella, C 1969
Oscar Charleston, OF-1B 1976
Andy Cooper, P 2006
Ray Dandridge, 3B 1987
Leon Day, P 1995
Martin Dihigo, P-OF-IF-C 1977
*Larry Doby, OF 1998
Rube Foster, P 1981
Willie Foster, P 1996
Josh Gibson, C 1972
Frank Grant, IF 2006
Pete Hill, OF-1B2006
Monte Irvin, OF-1B 1973
Judy Johnson, 3B-SS 1975
Buck Leonard, 1B 1972
Pop Lloyd, SS 1977
Biz Mackey, C-SS 2006
Effa Manley, owner 2006
*Willie Mays, OF 1979
Jose Mendez, P 2006
Satchel Paige, P 1971
Alex Pompez, owner 2006
Cum Posey, owner 2006
*Jackie Robinson, 2B-3B-1B1962
Bullet Rogan, P 1998
Louis Santop, C 2006
Hilton Smith, P 2001
Turkey Stearnes, OF 2000
Mule Suttles, 1B-OF 2006
Ben Taylor, 1B 2006
Cristobal Torriente, OF-IF-P 2006
Willie Wells, SS 1997
Sol White, INF-mgr 2006
J.L. Wilkinson, owner-mgr 2006
Jud Wilson, IF-OF-mgr 2006
Smokey Joe Williams, P-IF-OF-mgr 1999
