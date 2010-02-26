News

Negro League players in National Baseball Hall of Fame

.PlayerInducted

*Hank Aaron, OF 1982

*Ernie Banks, SS-1B 1977

Cool Papa Bell, OF 1974

Raymond Brown, P 2006

Willard Brown, OF 2006

*Roy Campanella, C 1969

Oscar Charleston, OF-1B 1976

Andy Cooper, P 2006

Ray Dandridge, 3B 1987

Leon Day, P 1995

Martin Dihigo, P-OF-IF-C 1977

*Larry Doby, OF 1998

Rube Foster, P 1981

Willie Foster, P 1996

Josh Gibson, C 1972

Frank Grant, IF 2006

Pete Hill, OF-1B2006

Monte Irvin, OF-1B 1973

Judy Johnson, 3B-SS 1975

Buck Leonard, 1B 1972

Pop Lloyd, SS 1977

Biz Mackey, C-SS 2006

Effa Manley, owner 2006

*Willie Mays, OF 1979

Jose Mendez, P 2006

Satchel Paige, P 1971

Alex Pompez, owner 2006

Cum Posey, owner 2006

*Jackie Robinson, 2B-3B-1B1962

Bullet Rogan, P 1998

Louis Santop, C 2006

Hilton Smith, P 2001

Turkey Stearnes, OF 2000

Mule Suttles, 1B-OF 2006

Ben Taylor, 1B 2006

Cristobal Torriente, OF-IF-P 2006

Willie Wells, SS 1997

Sol White, INF-mgr 2006

J.L. Wilkinson, owner-mgr 2006

Jud Wilson, IF-OF-mgr 2006

Smokey Joe Williams, P-IF-OF-mgr 1999

Source: baseball-reference.com

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?