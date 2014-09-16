Nesconset residents to vote on leasing new fire truck

NESCONSET

Voters to decide on fire truck lease

The Nesconset Fire District plans to put a public referendum on leasing a new fire truck to a vote Tuesday.

If approved, the referendum would allow the district to lease a new truck at a cost not to exceed $518,609 for a period of seven years, said Kevin Zanfardino, the district’s treasurer and secretary.

“We’re replacing a 25-year-old pumper,” he said of the need for a new truck. “The size of the truck is just not feasible anymore for the equipment that we have to carry, and the cost of the repairs is starting to be prohibitive.”

Zanfardino said the district typically holds onto its trucks as long as possible, but wanted to take advantage of leasing rates given the repair costs.

Voting takes place from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Nesconset Fire District main firehouse at 25 Gibbs Pond Rd.

The referendum is for registered voters of the Nesconset Fire District only. For more information, call 631-265-1430. — LAUREN R. HARRISON

ISLIP

Public can weigh in on post-Sandy work

The NY Rising Community Reconstruction Program will hold its second public engagement event on Wednesday for residents to provide input on rebuilding the Bay Shore area affected by superstorm Sandy.

As much as $3 million in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is available through its Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery program for resiliency projects. The meeting will focus on gathering community knowledge and feedback to help shape ideas for what the needs are, NY Rising officials said in a news release.

The program was established by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in April 2013 to “provide additional rebuilding and revitalization assistance to communities severely damaged” by the October 2012 storm, as well as Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, according to the program’s website. It has allocated $650 million toward planning in the areas most affected by those storms.

The open house-style event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Little Theater at Bay Shore High School, 155 Third Ave. A presentation about the effort will be made during the Bay Shore school board's workshop meeting at 7:15 p.m. — SARAH ARMAGHAN





EAST SHOREHAM

Fixes are complete on historic house

Renovations to the historic Woodhull House in East Shoreham -- once home to the grandson of a Brookhaven Town founder -- have been completed.

The inside of the home was gutted, and a new room and siding installed, Sid Bail, president of the Wading River Civic Association, said.

Built sometime around 1720, the house on North Country Road was owned by Josiah Woodhull, grandson of Richard Woodhull, a Brookhaven Town founder.

It was home to seven generations of the Woodhull family until 1926, when it was purchased by Henry Mueller, proprietor of Mueller's Pasta, who named the 160-acre estate Seldoon Farm, town officials said.

In 1936, magazine publisher Ray Gilleaudeau purchased the residence. After another exchange, the property was donated to Brookhaven Town in 2002.

“It’s very satisfying to finally see the Woodhull House renovated,” said Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner, who represents the district. “Landmarks like this are a reminder that Brookhaven Town has a rich history that we must preserve.”

Brookhaven did a great job in restoring the home, Bail said.

“It’s is a beautiful reminder of our past. We eagerly look forward to the restoration of the interior of [the] house,” he said. — DEON J. HAMPTON



GARDEN CITY PARK

OK for fitness club depends on state

The Town of North Hempstead is postponing approving a fitness center in Garden City Park until the state Department of Transportation rules on a curb cut sought for the site’s entrance.

Developers want to bring LA Fitness to a vacant Pergament building at 2350 Jericho Tpke., along with a restaurant and additional retail space, but residents expressed concerns about the potential for added traffic to the neighborhood.

Residents and town board members want the developer to add a curb cut to the entrance at Jericho Turnpike, a state road. The site currently has two curb cuts, one on County Court House Road and the other on Dyckman Avenue.

The property owner, BDG Garden City Park, sought site plan approval before the town board Tuesday night through the Blumenfeld Development Group. The town board postponed voting on the application until the state makes its decision.

The entire proposal is roughly 39,000 square feet. The board will consider the application at its meeting on Oct. 21. — SCOTT EIDLER



AMITYVILLE

Beach celebration set for Saturday

Amityville residents get one last taste of summer with the community Beach Celebration on Saturday.

Village resident Julianne DeVecchis, who stepped in this summer to take over the concession stand for lunches and weekly suppers at the pavilion, will make snacks to sell at the celebration. The South Bay Volleyball Club, which ran a night volleyball league, is organizing a co-ed beach volleyball tournament. There will also be live music and a “bouncy” house for children.

But one summer activity will be missing. There will be no swimming because the beach officially closed for the season earlier this month.

The Beach Celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register a team for the volleyball tournament, visit southbayvolleyballclub.com. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER