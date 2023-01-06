Associated Press New Jersey Daybook for Friday, Jan. 06.

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 9:30 AM Dem Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Dean Phillips discuss January 6th anniversary - Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Dean Phillips honor anniversary of January 6th and highlight 'Electoral Count Reform' law

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://gottheimer.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepJoshG

Contacts: Chris D'Aloia, Office of Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Chris.DAloia@mail.house.gov, 1 202 923 7866

Media are asked to RSVP to Chris.Daloia@mail.house.gov

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 2:00 PM New Jersey First Lady Murphy delivers remarks at Assemblywoman Quijano's 'Three Kings Day' celebration - New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy delivers remarks at Assemblywoman Annette Quijano's 'Three Kings Day' celebration

Location: Trinitas Regional Medical Center - New Point Campus, 655 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ

Weblinks: http://www.state.nj.us, https://twitter.com/GovMurphy

Contacts: New Jersey Governor's Press Office, GovNews@nj.gov

--------------------

Friday, Jan. 06 3:00 PM New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy attends Somerset County reorganization meeting and swearing-in ceremony

Location: RVCCArts, 118 Lamington Rd, Branchburg, NJ

Weblinks: http://www.state.nj.us, https://twitter.com/GovMurphy

Contacts: New Jersey Governor's Press Office, GovNews@nj.gov