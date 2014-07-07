New Poquott Village Board to be sworn in Monday

A new Poquott Village Board majority will be sworn in Monday before the board’s annual organizational meeting.

Incoming Mayor Dolores Parrish and new trustees John Pesek and Edward Schmidt are scheduled to take the oaths of office during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony in a park outside Village Hall, 45 Birchwood Ave.

The new board members will join holdover trustees Carol Lane and Kathleen Matthews for a meeting at 7 p.m.

Parrish, 46, Pesek, 63, and Schmidt, 21, defeated Mayor Barbara Donovan and incumbent trustees Sandra Nicoletti and Christine Vitkun in village elections last month.

In a message posted on the village website, Donovan, Nicoletti and Vitkun extended “best wishes” to the new board members and said they were “extremely proud of all we have accomplished over the last 12 years.”

Parrish, who co-owns an environmental consulting firm with her husband, has said she plans to upgrade village parks and improve communication with residents.

Pesek, a retired teacher and former deputy mayor, and Schmidt, president of the Poquott Civic Association and a student at Stony Brook University, campaigned with Parrish on the J.E.D. Party ticket -- the initials of their first names.