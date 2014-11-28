New York City briefs

DWI cop who shot

partner sentencedA former NYPD detective who accidentally shot his partner in the wrist must participate in a drunken driving awareness panel and pay a $500 fine.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown says Jay Poggi pleaded guilty to drunken driving in October. Poggi's plea agreement called for him to complete a 12-week alcohol treatment program, which he did. As part of his sentence this week, he must also have an ignition lock device in his vehicle.

Authorities say Poggi, 57, had taken out his revolver to show his partner in April when it discharged.

Poggi drove his partner to a hospital. Prosecutors say he failed a field sobriety test after arriving at the hospital with bloodshot eyes.

He was fired in May.

Cops on lookout for

Brooklyn church thief

The NYPD says it's looking for a thief who's been targeting Brooklyn churches.

Since Oct. 9, there have been at least 11 afternoon or evening incidents. In some of them, the thief left empty-handed. In others, the person took cash, laptops and a digital camera.

Police say the targets included Our Lady of Angels, The Catholic Brothers Institute Residence, and The Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Police say a jacket was left behind on Nov. 8, when the suspect got into The Zion Lutheran Church and tried to steal items.

App helps you report

heat, hot water issues

New York City residents can now file heat and hot water complaints with their mobile devices.

City officials said Thursday that an updated 311 Mobile Application is available for download for both iPhone and Android.

Residential building owners are required to provide tenants with hot water year-round, and heat when the outdoor temperature warrants it.

The app was launched by the city's 311 hotline, technology and housing departments.

Compiled with

wire service reports