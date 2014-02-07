2 arrested in Hoffman drug probe released on bail

Two of the three people arrested on drug charges in the aftermath of the death of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman were released on bail Thursday, with their attorneys denying that either one knew Hoffman.

Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Edward McLaughlin released on her own recognizance Julianna Luchkiw, 22, an art student of 302 Mott St., who faces misdemeanor charges of possessing cocaine, said a spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Max Rosenblum, also 22 and of the same address, was released on $35,000 bond to face misdemeanor cocaine possession charges, the spokeswoman said.

Robert Vineberg, 57, remained in custody Thursday on felony charges of criminal possession of nearly 300 glassine bags of heroin, court records showed. Vineberg, who also lives at 302 Mott St. in the NoHo section of Manhattan is due back in court on Feb. 14, said officials.

All three were arrested following a police raid at the NoHo building prompted by a report from a confidential informant that some of them may have sold drugs to Hoffman, said a law enforcement official who didn’t want to be named. Hoffman died of an apparent heroin overdose at his apartment on Sunday. Police found more than 50 glassine envelopes of heroin in this apartment, as well as some prescription drugs.

Police said that Hoffman’s phone number was in the cellphone of at least one of the three suspects. But defense attorney Stephen Turano, who represents Luchkiw said she didn’t know Hoffman and had never met him.

“She is not a drug dealer, she is college student,” said Turano. “She is really just a casualty of the investigation and arrest.”

David Hochheiser, who represents Rosenblum, also said his client didn’t know Hoffman.

Edward Kratt, defense attorney for Vineberg, couldn’t be reached for comment late Thursday.

A wake was held for Hoffman Thursday night in Manhattan and a funeral service will be held Friday at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Manhattan.