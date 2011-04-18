2 women found stabbed to death in B'klyn

The NYPD is investigating the death of two women found fatally stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment.

Police say they were investigating a missing person report at the East 13the Street address when they discovered the bodies Sunday night.

They say a 27-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds to the torso. A 57-year-old woman was found in a separate room with stab wounds to the torso and face.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not immediately identified. The medical examiner was to determine the cause of death.