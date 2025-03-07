New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday named replacements for all but one of the deputies who have announced they’re quitting over his arrangement with the Trump administration to dismiss Adams' criminal prosecution in part so he can help with an immigration crackdown.

Suzanne Miles-Gustave will be deputy mayor for health and human services, replacing Anne Williams-Isom, who in addition to her post quarterbacked the city’s response to the migrant crisis; Jeffrey D. Roth replaced Meera Joshi as deputy mayor for operations; and Kaz Daughtry replaces Chauncey Parker as deputy mayor for public safety, Adams’ office announced in a news release. (The previous holder of that post, Phil Banks, an Adams crony, quit under pressure, reportedly from Gov. Kathy Hochul, soon after Adams was indicted in September.)

Adolfo Carrión Jr. will become deputy mayor for housing, economic development and workforce, a position previously held by Maria Torres-Springer, who was promoted after Adams’ indictment to be first deputy mayor and wasn’t immediately replaced. The first deputy position, which runs city government day to day, remains unfilled.

"We have attracted the most talented and dedicated workforce in the country to deliver for 8.3 million New Yorkers daily, and we must have leaders that are just as talented and dedicated to help lead that workforce," Adams said in a news release.

Last month, the four deputies announced their abrupt resignations, citing what has been criticized as a corrupt bargain to dismiss Adams’ criminal charges. A federal judge is considering the Trump Justice Department motion to dismiss the case. Adams is accused of defrauding the city's campaign finance system and trading free luxury travel and illegal political contributions from foreigners in exchange for municipal favors. Adams has pleaded not guilty and denies all wrongdoing.

Sign up for the Breaking News newsletter Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Miles-Gustave is a former deputy in the state’s child welfare agency. Roth is a military veteran who worked in the Bloomberg administration; Carrión is a former mayoral candidate who was commissioner of the city’s housing agency, and Daughtry was a rank-and-file NYPD cop who was promoted a half-dozen ranks early in the Adams administration to a senior leadership position. Unless he is granted a waiver, Roth will need to move to New York City, from upstate, where last month he announced plans to run for the Westchester County legislature.

Carrión, Miles-Gustave and Roth will start at the close of business on March 14, Adams' release says. Daughtry starts Friday.